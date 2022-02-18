SC DHEC Closing Testing Sites and Moving Toward Home Tests

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – South Carolina DHEC says since the Palmetto State is seeing a decrease in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations from the peak of the Omicron surge, it is planning to close many testing sites throughout the state and move to rapid at-home tests beginning March 1st.

DHEC says since rapid at-home tests have become available there has been a significant decrease in demand for physical drive-through COVID testing sites.

Going forward they will focus on those who need to be tested either because they currently have symptoms or have been exposed as a close contact to someone with the disease.

As of March 15, DHEC will no longer report daily case counts, but will continue to report weekly hospitalizations and deaths due to COVID-19.