Savor The Flavor – Benefitting Maxabilities of York

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It’s an opportunity to sample dishes from the area’s most popular restaurants while helping the York County Disabilities Foundation.

Savor the Flavors will take place this Thursday, May 12th at 6 PM on the baseball fields at Miracle Park. Restaurants will serve up their famous dishes and while you eat you can bid on prizes and catch up with friends.

The event is raising money to support the mission of Maxabilities of York County, which provides services to individuals with intellectual disabilities.

Organizers say Savor the Flavors is a low-key event and for everyone to just come as you are and help raise money for the non-profit.

Tickets can be found on the Maxabilities website.

Thursday, May 12th

6 – 9 PM

Rock Hill Miracle Park

Tickets: www.Maxabilities.org