Samuel Packaging System Expands YC Operations – $11.5 Million Investment

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – “Today, we celebrate Samuel Packaging Systems Group’s growth in York County, and we look forward to their success for many years to come. When an existing company in South Carolina expands, it further solidifies our state’s reputation of having a superior business climate.”. That’s some of what Governor Henry McMaster said following the announcement of Samuel Packaging Systems expanding its operations in York County.

In a release sent on this Wednesday, Samuel Packaging Systems Group will create about 20 new jobs within their $11.5 million of investments in York County.

A division of Samuel, Son & Co. (USA) Inc., Samuel Packaging Systems Group is a single-source supplier for clients’ packaging and unitizing needs. The company specializes in polyester (PET) strapping, a lower cost and more durable alternative to steel strap.

Located at 2000 Boyer Road in Fort Mill, Samuel Packaging Systems Group’s expansion will upgrade existing production lines and will include the purchase of a new PET strand line. The current facility was opened in 1996 and is approximately 203,300 square feet.

The expansion is expected to be complete in the first quarter of 2023. Individuals interested in joining the Samuel Packaging Systems Group team should visit the company’s careers page.

Samuel Packaging Systems Group President Cy Slifka said, “Samuel arrived in York County in 1996 with two production lines and 25 new jobs. With the support of York County, we have grown to four production lines and over 90 jobs, and additional jobs when the fifth line arrives. Samuel is a global provider of plastic strapping and invests where we have success. The support of York County is a great example of a partnership that creates success.”

York County Council Chairwoman Christi Cox says, “York County is proud to see Samuel Packaging Systems Group expand as they make this new investment and create additional jobs within our community. It is always good news for our county and our state when one of our existing manufacturers expands. We look forward to watching them continue to grow.”