Samaritans Scholarship Foundation Giving Back To Students Who Give

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – When you think of scholarships good grades likely come to mind…

But for one group of out Lancaster they focus on good people.

The good Samaritans Scholarship Foundation is getting ready for its upcoming fundraiser in June. For the past 4 years they’ve given out money to rising high school seniors who have given back to their communities.

People who are Eagles Scouts, Girl Scouts, Church or School Volunteers are common recipients.

Good Samaritans Scholarship Foundation

Lisa Willis

Lbpwillis@Gmail.com

803-320-4908

