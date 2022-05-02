Salvation Army Rock Hill asking for Food Donations as Pantry Shelves Grow Bare

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Salvation Army in Rock Hill says its pantry shelves are bare. Leaders say they are seeing more homeless people than ever before.

With that comes the need for more food that is easy to open and doesn’t have to be cooked.

With inflation and effects of the COVID pandemic, the Salvation Army says it needs the community’s help more than ever before.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil shares how you can help.

You can reach Chasy Hunter with the Salvation Army at (803) 324-5141.

Anyone wanting to donate can drop off money or donations to 119 South Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill.

If you are in need of food, stop by Monday through Thursday from 9 AM – 4 PM and Friday from 9 AM until 12 noon.

https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/rockhill/