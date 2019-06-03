S.C. Trooper Shot Recovering After Traffic Stop Turned Violent

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) South Carolina State Trooper Paul “Alex” Wise attempted to pull over a 2009 BMW for a seatbelt violation, but the traffic stop turned into a pursuit, and then a shooting.

Authorities say the pursuit ended on India Hook Road, where the suspect, Willie Bernard Wright, 27, shot Trooper Wise. Wise returned fire. Both were rushed to the hospital. Wise was released earlier this Monday, but Wright is still in the hospital.

SLED has taken over the investigation. They say charges against Wright have not officially been filed, but they anticipate that will happen soon. Wright was released from prison last year after serving time for attempted murder.