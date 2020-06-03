S.C. State Senate District 16 Candidate: Kristen Blanchard

CN2 News has continued following campaigns as candidates run for offices across the Tri-County and our state. CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with candidates running for the South Carolina State Senate seat, representing district 16. Republican Candidate Kristen Blanchard’s CN2 News interview, discussing her campaign and vision for the state, can be found in the video above.
