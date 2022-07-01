S.C. Senator Speaks About What’s Next w/ Abortion Laws in S.C.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Since Roe versus Wade was overturned South Carolina’s Fetal Heartbeat Act is now law.

Meaning an abortion is illegal once a heartbeat is detected, which is said to be 6 weeks.

Some exceptions do apply like if the mother’s life is in danger and in cases of rape or incest, as long as the fetus is fewer than 20 weeks along.

York County Senator Wes Climer, who is a co-sponsor of the Fetal Heartbeat Bill says he believes in life and adds there could be more stricter abortion laws in the Palmetto state later this summer.

