S.C. Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette Visits Fort Mill Business

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) South Carolina Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette ,in York County this Wednesday.

The lieutenant governor making a stop at a Fort Mill business who has gained nation attention for contributing to the manufacturing of personal protective gear.

South Carolina’s Lieutenant Governor Pamela Evette is in Fort Mill visiting Oxco, a company that makes non-woven materials. The company’s gaining the attention of state leaders because of their efforts to keep the business open and their employees safe amid COVID-19.

Lt. Governor Evette says, “our president, our governor has asked businesses to fill in the gap’s. Not only here in South Carolina but across the nation and companies like OXCO did it along with a lot of our other South Carolina companies and that’s what I’m really excited about highlighting.”

Jeff Meier, Co-Founder and owner of Oxco, says, “businesses can be open and do it safely. We hope that people have learned from what we have done up until this point and how we continue to evolve as well.”

The small businesses making a large impact nationally because of the materials that they manufacture that go into making personal protective gear. And they say that visits from state leaders are so influential because it helps continue to spread the awareness of what they’re doing here.

Oxco leaders say they are rethinking how they’re able to continue working during the pandemic, including using a new cleaning solution they say is proven to give their buildings more protection, a coating solution BAC Shield.

CEO of BAC Shield, Tom McNiff, says, “this gives them 24 hours of protection for their employees. The second thing that they’re able to do is advertise to the employees what they were doing that goes above and beyond CDC guidelines to help keep their employees safer.”

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with state and business leaders about what the company has to offer.