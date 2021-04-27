S.C. Highway Patrol Says One Person Died in Single Vehicle Wreck on I-77

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person is dead after a single vehicle accident on I-77 this afternoon.

According to troopers the crash happened around 1:05 PM when a driver was traveling south on I-77 near mile marker 89.

Troopers say the driver traveled off the left side of the road way, struck a barrier wall then traveled off the right side of the roadway down an embankment, struck a tree and caught fire.

Highway Patrol officials say the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

A name has not been released at this time.