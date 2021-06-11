S.C. Highway Patrol Investigates Fatal Wreck in Lancaster Co.

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A person died in a two vehicle wreck Thursday night in Lancaster County.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol around 8:28 PM a motorcycle was traveling north on US 521. A woman driving a Honda Accord was stopped at the stop sign on Old Charlotte Road, facing West.

Troopers say the woman attempted to run left from Old Charlotte Road onto 521 and was struck by the motorcycle.

Troopers say the person on the motorcycle died at the scene.

The woman and a child inside the Honda were not injured.

The wreck is under investigation by South Carolina Highway Patrol.