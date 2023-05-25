S.C. Gov. McMaster signs “Fetal Heartbeat” & Protection from Abortion Act into law

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After many days of debating, South Carolina Senate Bill 474, the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act is now law in the Palmetto state.

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster, along with members of the General Assembly and the pro-life community signed the act into law on Thursday, May 25th.

According to McMaster’s office the Act protects life by prohibiting abortions after a fetal heartbeat has been detected, with exceptions for the life or healthy of the mother, medical emergencies, fatal fetal anomalies, and , up to twelve weeks of pregnancy, in cases of rape or incest.

“With my signature, the Fetal Heartbeat and Protection from Abortion Act is now law and will begin saving the lives of unborn children immediately,” said Governor Henry McMaster. “This is a great day for life in South Carolina, but the fight is not over. We stand ready to defend this legislation against any challenges and are confident we will succeed. The right to life must be preserved, and we will do everything we can to protect it.” -McMaster.

A similar bill was signed into law in 2021, but was challenged by the South Carolina Supreme Court.

Planned Parenthood released a statement this week with talks of even more legal challenges for the new law.

“South Carolina lawmakers are playing politics with people’s lives, blocking access to essential health care while ignoring soaring rates of maternal and infant mortality in our state,” said Jenny Black, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood South Atlantic. “We will not stand by while politicians put people’s lives in danger and take away fundamental human rights. So we say to the state of South Carolina: We’ll see you in court.”