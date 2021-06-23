ROCK HILL , S.C. (CN2 News) – We’re continuing to highlight the three elementary schools in the Rock Hill School District that are closing for good at the end of this school year.
Rosewood Elementary School celebrated its “Drive into Summer” event for both virtual and face to face students. CN2s Rae’L Jackson takes us there.
Rosewood Elementary School
ROCK HILL , S.C. (CN2 News) – We’re continuing to highlight the three elementary schools in the Rock Hill School District that are closing for good at the end of this school year.