ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Looking for a way to enjoy live music and drinks?

Come out to the 24 Foundation’s Rockin’ For 24 on Sunday, June 6th at the Roasting Company in Rock Hill.

The 24 Foundation helps raise funds to help cancer patients get the services they need whether its a ride to a treatment or help with bills.

To learn more about the 24 Foundation visit: www.24foundation.org