Rock Hill’s Parks, Recreation & Tourism Re-Opening Additional Facilities

Video Credit: Facebook – Rock Hill Parks, Recreation & Tourism

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Beginning this Monday, June 15, Rock Hill’s Parks, Recreation and Tourism department is re-opening more facilities and programs.

Rock Hill’s PRT’s indoor facilities will re-open, with some changes being made to certain activities. The department is also resuming outdoor tournaments.

Pools and playgrounds will remain closed at this time.

The city says its continuing to follow safety guidelines from the CDC and SCDHEC, as well as the Governor’s Office and City Council.