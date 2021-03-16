Rock Hill’s Mass COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Thank Volunteers and Community Partners for New Streamlined Process

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) It’s been 25 days since the City of Rock Hill and its community partners first opened its mass vaccination clinic in the Galleria Mall.

City and clinic leaders say they have improved the clinic’s procedures making patient visits even simpler.

As of March 11, more than 20,000 doses have been administered.

Rock Hill’s mass vaccination clinic is continuing to grow and streamline overtime and some leaders say that it wouldn’t be possible without the more than 100 volunteers that show up each day.

Katie Quinn with the City of Rock Hill, explains the new process, saying, “As patients come through the door the first group of volunteers that we have our greeters. And the greeters will ask if people have appointments, they’ll ask them to confirm that they’re eligible, and that they are in the current DHEC phase of eligibility. They’ll be sure that they’re feeling okay, take their temperature, and provide them a clean surgical mask for them to wear while they’re here.”

From here patients wait until ushered over to the pre-vaccination station, where additional information is gathered.

“When they get there, again we’re verifying identity, checking them in for their appointment, and completing their vaccination record card,” says Quinn.

Next, it’s on to the vaccine station, where VAMS information is confirmed, a pharmacist prepares the dose, and a volunteer brings it to the patient station.

“The first step in the process is the documentation station and this is a non-medical volunteer who goes over their paperwork, ensures that all the questions are answered, document the shot, the lot number, what arm the person wants to receive their shot in and just make sure that everything is ready for them to actually get the vaccine,” explains Quinn.

The clinic has created a call center where patients and the community can call-in for more resources.

Quinn says, “We staff the call center during all the days and hours at the clinic is open. With volunteers, they answer questions about eligibility, about how to make an appointment, they can assist in making an appointment if someone doesn’t have internet or email address.”

The final step is an observation period and check out station. This is the last stop patients will make at the clinic.

“Basically come over to the observation area and they sit for 15 to 30 minutes, depending on what their risk factors are, and there are medical professionals and paramedics over there, who watch closely to be sure that nobody has any kind of reaction, and if they do, they’ll be able to provide immediate care,” says Quinn.

More than 1,100 volunteers and 6,000 volunteer hours have been logged since this clinic has opened. Leaders say they are thankful every day for what these volunteers do.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is inside the clinic, getting updates on new procedures.