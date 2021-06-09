Rock Hill’s Food Truck Friday Returns

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – After a year of not being able to hop from food truck to food truck at Rock Hill’s popular Food Truck Friday is back. The city has announced the event which is held the third Friday of each month through September is returning.

On Friday, June 18th more than 20 food trucks will line up around Fountain Park for a night full of entertainment. This is the first Food Truck Friday since the COVID-19 Pandemic.

On June 18th the city of Rock Hill is partnering again with Juneteenth.

Food Truck Friday starts at 6 PM.

Martin Lane, Project Specialist with Rock Hill’s Parks, Rec and Tourism Department also says the city’s annual 4th of July Festival, Red, White and Boom is also returning on July 3rd.

This year the event will be on Main Street and you can expect downtown businesses to showcase their items on the street. Fireworks end the event as the city celebrate the 4th of July.

(Photo Credit: City of Rock Hill)