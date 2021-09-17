Rock Hill’s Central Child Development Center Earns a National Accreditation

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Schools’ Central Child Development Center announcing its earned accreditation from the National Association for the Education of Young children or NAEYC. The center and the satellite class at the Applied Technology Center, serve more than 200 pre-k students.

A journey this district and school started in 2019, is now paying off. Rock Hill’s Central Child Development Center announcing its earned a national accreditation. The center opened in 2002, serving pre-school and special needs students.

The school’s Principal Damon Ward, says, “We began our NAEYC accreditation journey over two years ago and we went through a several step process, primarily going through a self-study and self-assessment of our program, our policies, our practices and really putting into writing in a portfolio what we do and what makes our program quality and high-quality for students and our families.”

Ward says the centers unique curriculum is what sets them apart.

“So we have a state approved curriculum called “Big Day for Pre-K.” That’s really a guide that our teachers use but we also rely on their expertise, making sure that we have developmentally appropriate practices for our children. It’s very play-based because we know our kids learn best through play and that’s what they enjoy doing and love to do and that’s how they learn and grow.”

Now, this center has been recognized as one of 67 in the State of South Carolina and is now one of 10-percent nationwide apart of the National Association for the Education of Young Children.

Missy Brakefield, Chief Academic & Accountability Officer with Rock Hill Schools, says, “This really speaks to our commitment. In terms of a high-quality education for our youngest learners, this is a commitment to continuous improvement and our accreditation will take us through October 2026 and there will be checkpoints, assessments and visits in our future to make sure that we are striving for a continuous improvement.”

“I think it just it kind of validates and shows that we have a high quality program here. You know we’re one a few in the state and few in the country and it really just helps our teachers and know, and our parents know, and our community know, that we value quality early childhood and that’s what our kids deserve,” says Ward.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with the schools leaders about the journey to this national accreditation.