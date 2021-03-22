Rock Hill’s ATC Brings “Be Pro Be Proud” Big Rig to Show Students New Career Opportunities

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Job outlook for overall employment for jobs in construction or trucking is projected to keep growing according to the department of labor.

A unique big rig parking in the campus lot at Rock Hill’s Applied Technology Center was trying to catch some attention, giving students an opportunity to learn about different career paths. Those paths including line work, construction, engineering, welding and more.

“Be Pro Be Proud South Carolina” is traveling around the state letting kids get trade experience hands on using sophisticated simulators.

Jon Holder with “Be Pro Be Proud South Carolina”, says, “‘The Be Pro Be Proud’ mobile workshop is an awesome workshop that students can come on, check out is real deal simulators, get involved if they want to be in heavy equipment, or a truck driver, or a forklift driver and just get that feeling before you get out there on the real deal stuff. Just gets you prepare and get you trained properly.”

This $1.3 million truck was designed to connect students with jobs, allowing them to discover what they like and even dislike.

Students say, “It gives you a really good visual of what it would be like.”

A class of all girls, got to speak with a local entrepreneur who’s broken her own gender barriers.

Kim Lineberger, President/Owner, Lineberger Construction, says, “It is non-traditional. So sometimes women think they can’t do that, or don’t have the skills to do that, when they are very much skilled to do that. Women are actually an untapped resources and there are a lot of women and jobs that women can do.”

“We just wanna get them in the right direction,” says Holder.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with the “Be Pro Be Proud” leaders and students about the experience.