Rock Hill Schools To Expand Virtual Learning For 2020-2021

ROCK HILL — Students and families in Rock Hill Schools will have an additional choice option beginning this fall (2020-21) with the expansion of the district’s virtual program.

Previously available only to high school students, the RHS Virtual Program will now offer full-time online instruction for students in 5K through 12th grade using devices and software provided by the school district.

Teachers in the Virtual Program will provide face-to-face instruction via live-streaming and digital coursework through computer-based platforms. Unlike remote learning, which was implemented during the emergency shutdown last spring, students in the virtual program will follow a schedule just as they would in a traditional brick and mortar school.

Thanks to technology, they will be able to see and hear dedicated teachers deliver standards-based content, ask questions, participate in classroom discussions and independent work, and turn in class work and tests, all from the safety and comfort of their homes. Students will be taught by certified teachers who are focused on 100% virtual instruction throughout the day. At the secondary level, instructors will be certified subject area specialists.

Rock Hill Schools continues to be committed to providing school choice options that meet the needs of its students and families. The development of a virtual program is not only a good fit for families who remain concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic, but also for those who simply enjoy the benefits of learning from home, while still having access to certified teachers and a challenging curriculum.

Though the district’s parent survey on the reopening of schools does not close until 5 p.m. Tuesday, 16 percent of parents surveyed so far indicate they will not send their child back to in-person instruction this fall, and 30 percent responded they are unsure about their child’s return due to COVID-19. Thirty-four percent of parents believe the best option for their child is to continue virtual learning at home.

More information on the Rock Hill Schools Virtual Program will be available in July.

Additional questions can be submitted to RHSvirtual@rhmail.org. District leaders are hosting information sessions on July 14 and 16 for families seeking additional details about this learning opportunity for their children.

Registration is required for each session.

Session 1 – July 14 – 10 a.m. – click here to register

Session 2 – July 14 – 5:30 p.m. – click here to register

Session 3 – July 14 – 7:15 p.m. – click here to register

Session 4 – July 16 – 10 a.m. – click here to register

Session 5 – July 16 – 5:30 p.m. – click here to register

Session 6 – July 16 – 7:15 p.m. – click here to register