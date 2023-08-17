Rock Hill Schools throws colosseum sized rally to kick off new school year

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill School District kicked off the new school year with singing, dancing, and games all taking place at the Winthrop colosseum.

The District welcomed back 2500 employees with 1300 of them being teachers.

During the rally the district spoke about the importance of teachers and how they have an impact on ever student they interact with in the classroom.

The district also announced the rock hill school district teacher of the year, Stacy English, who teaches 7th Grade Math at Castle Heights.

As part of winning Teacher of the Year, English also received the keys for a year of a new car by Honda Cars of Rock Hill.

During Thursday’s Pep Rally, the Rock Hill School Education Foundation gave away $13,000 worth of prizes including a cruise to the Bahamas, a trip to New York, an apple watch and apple ipad, and gifts cards to surrounding businesses.

As a reminder the Rock Hill School District, the Fort Mill Schools and the Lancaster County School District head back to the classroom on Monday, August 21st.