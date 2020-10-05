Rock Hill Schools Naming First-Ever District Principal and Assistant Principal of the Year

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Denise Khaalid of Oakdale STEAM Elementary School being named the first-ever District Principal of the Year. Khaalid has been principal at Oakdale for seven years, and has been with Rock Hill Schools team since 1995.

As an honoree, Khaalid will transition to the state recognition program, South Carolina Association of School Administrators or SCASA.

In the past, Khaalid has also been named the South Carolina Assistant Principal of the Year by the SCASA and was the 2012 National Assistant Principal of the Year by the National Association of Secondary School Principals. She received those recognitions while she was an assistant principal at South Pointe High School.

Khaalid is a graduate of Winthrop University, finishing with a B.A. in English and a Master of Education in Educational Leadership and Supervision. She is currently pursuing her doctorate in educational leadership from Gardner-Webb University.

Chris Chandler, of Rock Hill High School, is being named the first-ever District Assistant Principal of the Year. Chandler has been an assistant principal at Rock Hill High since 2016.

Chandler will also move on to the state recognition program managed by the South Carolina Association of School Administrators or SCASA.

Before moving into administration, Chandler taught social studies and history, including Advanced Placement and college-level dual credit courses through York Technical College, for 12 years at Rock Hill High School.

Chandler also has degrees from Winthrop University, having earned a B.A. in history in 2002, a Master’s in history in 2004 and a Master’s in educational leadership in May 2013.