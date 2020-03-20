Rock Hill School’s Bond Referendum Scheduled For March 31st Postponed

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The March 31st bond referendum vote has been postponed amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rock Hill School District No. 3 of York County has been advised by the State Election Commission that Executive Order 2020-09 issued by the Office of the Governor provides that “any election, to include special, county, and municipal elections, scheduled to be held in this State or conducted by an agency, department, or political subdivision thereof, on or before May 1, 2020, shall be postponed and rescheduled.”

As a result of the governor’s Executive Order, the school district’s bond referendum has been postponed. The new date has not yet been announced.

Check back for updates.