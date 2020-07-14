Rock Hill Schools Board of Trustees Voting on Recommendations for 2020-2021 School Year

Board Meeting July 13, 2020 Rock Hill Schools Board of Trustees meeting. Tonight, the district's return to school task force presents its recommendation. Also, a revised district calendar will be shared. Posted by Rock Hill Schools on Monday, July 13, 2020

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill Schools Board of Trustees holding a regularly scheduled meeting on this Monday. The district’s board re-opened recommendations for the 2020-2021 school year. The board voted on an alternating A/B-day schedule for students returning to school in the fall.

The Rock Hill Schools Board of Trustees voted to approve the A/B-day model for the upcoming school year. The model was approved in a 7-0 vote by the board. Schools will begin the year on an A-day/B-day schedule — where students will alternate coming to schools Tuesday through Friday and Mondays will be C-days for students who need extra help or need to meet in small groups, continuing to follow DHEC and CDC guidelines.

Rock Hill schools will also offer virtual learning for families who want to keep their kids at home. The virtual academy will be offered to students grades 5k through 12. District leaders say the academy will be set up like a regular school day — where students will be assigned to a certified teacher or teachers. Information sessions for that program will be held on July 14th and July 16th at 10:00 A.M., 5:30 P.M. and 7:15 P.M..

Three school models were presented based on DHEC guidelines and AccelerateED recommendations. Those three models include a “Traditional Model” for low spread of COVID-19, a “Hydrbid Model” for medium spread and a “Full Distance Model” for high spread in communities. Sadie Kirell, Rock Hill School’s Lead Clinical Nurse, presented saying that York County falls into DHEC’s guidelines of a high risk county.

Rock Hill Schools sent a survey to parents, that closed on June 30th, to get more information on what parents needs are for the upcoming school year. Some of those survey results found that 48% of parents where in favor of a hybrid A-day/B-day schedule and 78% of surveyors were in favor of 100% virtual school sessions between Thanksgiving and Winter break.

Dr. Bill Cook, Rock Hill Schools superintendent, says, “we’re doing all we can to ensure the safety of our students and staff.” Dr. Cook says he knows the board’s decision will come with many questions and he says, “our task force has been working with our district staff to answer questions and be prepared…”

The school board also approved the 2020-2021 calendar — where the students will begin school on Monday, August 17, 2020. The school year will end, for high school students on May 25 and students in grades K-8 will end on June 2.

