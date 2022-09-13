Rock Hill School District Gives Answers To Questions On School Safety

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The school year is off to a rocky start in the Tri-County.

On the first day of school a gun was found in Lancaster County, and in the Rock Hill School District in just one week three guns were found at three different schools.

That prompted the school district to host a town hall with members of the law enforcement community. Parents submitted 51 questions to the panel, some of which were answered to help bring clarity to the topic of school safety.

Chief of SLED Mark Keel was just one of a number of law enforcement speakers at the meeting.

leaders agreed, it’s not just a school issue, but a community problem that needs to be solved at home just as much as it does in the classroom.

CN2s Zane Cina listening in as those leaders with Rock Hill Schools answer questions about school safety.