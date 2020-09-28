Rock Hill Police Respond to a Shooting on Twitty Court with a 14-Year-Old Victim

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill Police Officers respond to a shooting on Twitty Court near Adam’s Grocery store this past Sunday.
Officers made contact with a 14-year-old gunshot victim who sustained injuries to the leg.
The victim was walking near Adam’s Grocery Store, on Wilson Street, when a white Ford, Crown Victoria, drove by with someone firing several shots from the vehicle.
The vehicle fled toward Dave Lyle and Pond Street.
The victim was transported by Emergency Medical Services to Piedmont Medical Center – to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.
The Rock Hill Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to continue the investigation. If anyone has any information about the incident they are asked to call 803-329-7293.