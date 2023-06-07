Rock Hill Police Officers teach kids outdoor skills at Worthy Boys and Girls Camp

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For the next five weeks several Rock Hill Police Officer’s are trading in their badges to volunteer as camp counselors at the The Worthy Boys and Girls Camp.

The first group attending the non-profits free camp this summer are half way through their week long overnight stay that’s ending this Friday, and have already learned several new outdoor skills. They’re also building important relationships with law enforcement officers.

CN2’s Zane Cina spending time with the campers as they enjoy summer time away from home.

The Worthy Boys and Girls camp is also currently working to raise money for a new recreation center that will give campers some more in-door activity space.

Staff say they need a little more than $600,000 to complete the project, and as a non-profit the camp is able to accept financial and building material donation from anyone looking to give.

To learn how to donate, you can reach out to the Rock Hill Police Department Community Services Unit by phone at 803-329-5583.