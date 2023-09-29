Rock Hill Police Officer terminated, facing charges involving child pornography

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Police Department sharing this morning an officer has been terminated and is now facing criminal charges.

The Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force informed the Rock Hill Police Department this week they were investigating allegations that Officer Daniel Shealy possessed and distributed images of child pornography over the internet. The Task Force briefed Chief Watts about the allegations which led to an Internal Investigation and the immediate suspension of Shealy. Leaders say there is no indication any of the allegations occurred while Shealy was on duty.

Shealy was hired by the Rock Hill Police Department in January of 2011.

The South Carolina Attorney General’s Office is handling the case from here.

Related link below: Shealy was previously mentioned in our Picture of the Day series back in 2022 when the Optimist Club honored him. The story mentions he was a school resource officer assigned to South Pointe High School.

