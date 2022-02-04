Rock Hill Police Make Arrest in a Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling Case

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police charging a Rock Hill man for Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence and Carrying a Pistol Unlawfully after receiving reports of shots being fired.

Officers were able to detain the suspect, 32 y/o Terrell Jones, with the assistance of witnesses. Please see full press release below:

PRESS RELEASE: On February 3, 2022 at 2:21 p.m., Rock Hill Police responded to the area of North Wilson Street after several calls were received regarding gunshots being fired nearby. It was discovered that the suspect fired shots into a dwelling located in the 100 block of North Wilson Street. Multiple witnesses stated that a black male, wearing a black jacket, with a red hoodie underneath the jacket, black pants, and possibly red shoes was shooting. An eyewitness pointed to the suspect leaving the area which helped Officers locate him on Tom Street. Officers were able to detain the suspect, Terrell Jones, 32 of Rock Hill.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to continue the investigation.

Jones was arrested and transported to the Rock Hill Police Jail where he was served with warrants for: Discharging a Firearm into a Dwelling, Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of a Crime of Violence and Carrying a Pistol Unlawfully.

No one was injured during the incident.