Rock Hill Police Investigating an Unresponsive Person at a Home on South Confederate Avenue

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) This past Sunday, June 7th, at 1:30 P.M., Rock Hill Police Officers responded to a residence in the 700 block of South Confederate Avenue in response to an unresponsive subject.

Upon arrival on the scene, officers found 59-year-old John Ferrell on the floor of his residence, in the living room with injuries that appeared to be from an assault.

Officers then secured the crime scene and notified the Criminal Investigations Divisions and Forensic Services Unit to respond.

The incident’s investigation is still ongoing and being investigated as a homicide.