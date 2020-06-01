Rock Hill Police Investigating a Shooting Near Carolina Avenue

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) On Sunday, May 31, around 4:23 A.M. Rock Hill Police responded to a call of shots being fired in the 1100 block of Carolina Avenue.

When arriving on the scene, Rock Hill officers located a 33-year-old male victim who was laying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim was transported to Piedmont Medical Center for the treatment of his life-threatening injuries.

Officers were told about a silver sedan leaving the area. Rock Hill police were able to locate the vehicle a short distance away from where the gun shot victim was found — they found another 33-year-old male victim who was shot in the arm. That victim was also transported to Piedmont Medical Center to be treated for his injuries.

The Rock Hill Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit both responded to the scene. The investigation is still underway.