Rock Hill Police Investigate Fatal Accident from Weekend

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill police say a person died in a single car accident over the weekend on Brice Street.

According to police, officers responded to the 200 block of Brice Street around 12:49 AM on December 4th for a single car accident.

The driver was the only person in the car and was found dead on scene.

According to the investigation, the driver was driving a 1998 Lincoln Sedan and drove off the left side of the roadway.

Police say the car hit a utility pole guide wire and then a tree before coming to a stop.

The Rock Hill Police Department Serious Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is investigating the accident.

The York County Coroner has identified the victim as 43 year old Kendrick Simril of Rock Hill