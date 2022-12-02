Rock Hill Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say its investigating a homicide from early Friday morning.

Police were called to a house in the 1400 block of Archive Street for a welfare check on a male who was possibly injured around 2:28 AM, Friday, December 2nd.

According to police, the caller told dispatch the door was open and they could see the man on the floor.

When officers arrived they went inside the open door and found a 51 year old man who was dead from gunshot wounds to his torso.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to the scene.

This incident is actively being investigated at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this case are asked to call the Rock Hill Police Department.