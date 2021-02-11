Rock Hill Police Investigate Attempted Murder

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Officers with the Rock Hill Police Department were called out to 851 Heckle Boulevard for a shooting with a victim around 7:35 PM Wednesday, February 10th.
According to Public Information Officer, Lt. Michael Chavis, when officers arrived they found a 30 year old male victims in the front of the shopping center which included a Family Dollar and Food Lion, on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds to his body.
The victim was transported to Piedmont Medical Center with life threatening injuries.
The Rock Hill Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded and continue to investigate.
Chavis say persons in the area described hearing a vehicle leaving at a high rate of speed.
If anyone has information, call 803 329 7293.
Chavis says as of this Thursday morning the victim is in stable condition.