Rock Hill Police Investigate Armed Robbery

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a robbery that occurred Thursday night (1/13/2022) at the Circle K located at 1839 Celanese Road around 6:27 p.m.

The suspect approached the register placing a Reece’s Cups, pink lemonade, and a camouflage-colored pistol on the countertop, and demanded money after grabbing the slide of the firearm and chambering a round. The suspect stated, “Give me the money from the register, and no one has to get hurt.”

The suspect is described as a black male approximately 5’11 tall wearing a black ski mask, black pants, navy hooded sweatshirt, black jacket and black shoes.

The suspect fled from the scene with an undisclosed amount of money. Anyone with information is asked to contact police.