Rock Hill Police Investigate a Shooting Incident on North Anderson Road

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill Police responded to North Anderson Road, on this past Saturday, October 17 2020, at 12:28 A.M., to Jameson’s Lounge, in reference to a shooting.

An on-duty officer, who was near the scene, heard multiple shots fired. On arrival, officers say several vehicles were fleeing the parking lot. Officers found one victim inside Jameson’s Lounge and were advised there were more victims who were struck by gunfire during the shooting that left in vehicles to get treatment. Several officers went to Piedmont Medical Center to find the other victims and other officers stayed to investigate the scene.

Reports say their were 4 male victims, ages 23, 29, 34, and 35 years of age. Officals report there was also on 25-year-old female victim.

All of the victims sustained non-life-threatening injuries from the gunfire. One male victim was taken to Charlotte Medical Center while the other victims were all taken to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment.

The Rock Hill Police Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to the scene to the investigate. Those teams reported finding 30 rounds that were fired during the shooting. North Anderson Road was closed briefly as the scene was processed for evidence.

The Rock Hill Police Criminal Investigations Division was able to identify 23-year-old Sameal Raeqwon Johnson, of Rock Hill as the suspect. Five warrants for Attempted Murder and one warrant for Possession of a Weapon During a Violent Crime were issued for Johnson who is considered Armed and Dangerous.

The investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

If anyone has any information about the shooting they are asked to call 803-329-7293.