ROCK HILL, S.C. — Officers with the Rock Hill Police Department are preparing for its annual active shooter training.

The session will take place at 8 a.m. at the Rock Hill Galleria, 2301 Dave Lyle Blvd and only involves simulated weapons.



At 1 p.m., the training will transition to Manchester Meadows Park on Mt. Gallant Road.

Police are letting the public know to not be alarmed as there will be an increase in patrol cars and officers in the areas.