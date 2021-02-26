Rock Hill Piedmont Vaccination Clinic Closed Tuesday, March 2nd

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill City leaders say the Rock Hill Piedmont Vaccination Clinic will be closed on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Public Information Officer for the city, Katie Quinn says there are no appointments scheduled that day so there’s not need to reschedule any patients.

Many first dose vaccine appointments are available at the community clinic March 3 through March 5

The clinic follows SC DHEC’s eligibility phases. People age 65 and older or otherwise eligible under SC DHEC phase 1a, can schedule an appointment in VAMS or call the clinic call center at 803-980-2684 for assistance. People under age 65 will be required to show credentials verifying eligibility at the time of appointment check-in.