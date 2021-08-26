Rock Hill Piedmont Community Vaccination Clinic Extends Operations

ROCK HIIL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Rock Hill Piedmont Community Vaccination Clinic extending its closing day to October 15th, leaders say giving more people a chance to get a COVID-19 vaccine and even a booster shot.

Rock Hill Deputy City Manager, Jimmy Bagley says the clinic’s last day was scheduled for this Friday but after the FDA announced a 3rd shot could be given to those who are immunocompromised they wanted to extend their hours so more people have a chance to get a booster.

Bagley says if you are immunocompromised you have to wait 28 days after your 2nd dose to get the 3rd shot.

Keep in mind the clinic only offers the Pfizer vaccine and leaders here say the booster should match the original set of shots you received for the first two.

He also adds anyone else who would like to get a booster can do so 8 months after their 2nd shot.

Walks-ins are welcome but they prefer an appointment. The clinic is open on Fridays from 8:30 AM until 2:30 PM in the afternoon.

To make an appointment or for more information visit: https://www.cityofrockhill.com/departments/office-of-management-budget/more/office-of-management-budget-omb/covid-19-updates