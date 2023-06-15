Rock Hill pedestrian dies from injuries after being hit by truck while crossing Cherry Road

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill Police Department says it responded to a fatal traffic accident on this Thursday, June 15th.

Officers say a female pedestrian died from her injuries after being hit by a Ford-150 truck while walking on a Cherry Road crosswalk. Authorities say the driver of the truck was making a right turn from Cel-River Road, onto Cherry Road, when they hit the pedestrian.

Police add the investigation is still ongoing, but as of now the driver of the truck has been issued a citation for Disregarding a Traffic Control Device.