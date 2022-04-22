Rock Hill Panther Fan Forfeiting PSL’s

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After a lot of back and forth between the Carolina Panthers and the City of Rock Hill, fans of the NFL Team say they are just fed up with all of the financing issues, and some are now saying goodbye to their favorite team.

Teresa Rector of Rock Hill says she and her husband, David, invested in the Panthers when the team first announced it was coming to Charlotte. The Rector’s say after watching what has been playing out between the Carolina Panthers and the City of Rock Hill, they are now forfeiting the family’s PSL because she doesn’t want to give money to David Tepper, owner of the Panthers.

The Rector’s have been PSL holders for 27 years, spending every football season cheering on their favorite team. She says they are fine with taking a financial hit because they love the City of Rock Hill more than the Panthers.

Rector, who says she will always be a Carolina Panthers fan, but says she doesn’t see them ever owning seats again.