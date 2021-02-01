Rock Hill Non-Profits Working to Help Homeless Register for the COVID-19 Vaccine

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) It should come as no surprise that groups of people have been greatly impacted by COVID-19.

One current issue, access to the internet to sign up for a vaccination.

Since the start of the pandemic, Bethel’s Warming Center has had more than 400 different individuals come in and with the COVID-19 vaccination process rolling on, now non-profit around the city are working together to make sure that the homeless population is protected during the pandemic.

Bethel’s Pastor Emily Sutton, believes equal access is important and hopes the vaccine will provide some relief to those who want it.

“Here at the shelter we have a case manager, we have intake specialist, we have a Winthrop social work intern and those folks are the ones that are wrapping around our guest and helping them figure out the steps that they need to take — whether that me and opening up an email for them, or if that means going online and actually helping them fill out an application while they’re having dinner at night, or maybe that looks like in the future, having something here at Bethel if we ever have a mobile sites in our community,” says Sutton.

She says, she hopes to continue working with other leaders around the community to help get the homeless population vaccinated.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson is speaking with Bethel United Methodist Pastor about its warming center and efforts being made to help those who want to get the vaccine.