Rock Hill Mom and Son Prepare to Move Into a Habitat for Humanity Home Ahead of the New Year

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) It’s been a long year for Habitat for Humanity of York County having to close down operations earlier in the year, delaying home builds and dedications.

Now, Rockesha Sibley and her 8-year-old son Kayden, are the first in 2020 to have a home dedication.

It’s a dream, years in the making. This single mom has worked hard to get her and her son into a new home.

“2020 has been rough for me. I can’t say that. But at the end it did turn around,” says Sibley.

Impacted by the pandemic, Rockesha Sibley says she was first approved with Habitat for Humanity of York County 2 years ago. The pandemic delayed her home’s build for more than 6 months. Now with the help of area faith-based organizations she’s finally almost ready to move in.

Habitat for Humanity of York County’s Executive Director, Tim Veeck, says, “When the pandemic hit in March, we need to turn in all construction activities basically from March I believe like 13th or 14th through essentially the middle of June.”

Keisha Sibley put in more than 400 sweat equity hours helping others build and get into their new homes. She’s one of the first in York County habitat’s history to put in that many hours. Now it’s her turn to get into her own new home, and she said she can’t wait to create new memories in the new year.

“We just looking forward to the house so he can for one have his own yard to play him and also so I can know that he’s safe and I will always know where he’s at at all times,” says Sibley.

Habitat leaders say the pandemic has been a reminder of everyone’s right to have stability.

“I think it’s a think it’s also just an incredible reminder of the importance of home. If there’s anything that the pandemic has taught us is that everyone needs access to safe, decent place to live. A place that they can afford, a place where they can shelter in place if needed,” says Veeck.

“We was saying like I said from apartment to apartment and now that we have a stable home, somewhere that we can share memories that, I’m looking forward to that and me being a single mother living paycheck to paycheck it’s just an honor to become a homeowner,” says Sibley.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson has more on what this new home means to the family.