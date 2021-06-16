Rock Hill Mayor Running for Re-election

After nearly 4 years in office, he’s running again. Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys announcing this week his re-election campaign for Mayor. Voters will go to the polls in October for this race.

After a year long pandemic Mayor Gettys shares why he decided to run for office again. “You know when I finished my first term I had been a mayor for 48 months, 23 of those months would have been in a pandemic or related to a pandemic. The real challenge for me in the next term is how do we capture that energy, how do we capture that effectiveness and really take it to the next big issue facing our community and I’m excited to get to that.”

Mayor Gettys says locking in the Carolina Panthers and starting the free bus system are just some of his accomplishments. Click here to watch his official announcement. https://vimeo.com/563035935

Long time York County Councilman William “Bump” Roddey has also announced plans to run for the seat. The two went head to head for the same seat back in 2017.