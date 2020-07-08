Rock Hill Mayor John Gettys On Mask Ordinance, Goes Into Effect Friday

ROCK HILL, S.C. — The requirement to wear masks in Rock Hill is quickly approaching.

Mayor John Gettys spoke with CN2 reporter Indira Eskieva on what the requirement means.

If you own a retail establishment or food service, management can make employees wear masks or ask people coming in to wear masks. However, there are some exemptions.

Those who violate the ordinance will face a civil penalty of $25 to $100. Warnings will be given out, but after a while, if someone is not complying, the establishment owner can contact the city, and police will enforce the ordinance.

The mayor said our economy cannot maintain closures because workers and other staff are coming down with COVID-19. Schools, he says, must also open so students can learn in the classroom and parents go back to work.

Some people say this requirement infringes on their rights. Others say it’s needed to protect the health and safety of those in the community.

The ordinance goes into effect Friday morning and lasts 60 days.