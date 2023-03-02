Rock Hill Mavis Tires & Brakes – Discounted tires and suspension repair

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Daily drivers are in their vehicles and that’s why it’s important to keep them up and running.

Mavis Tires & Brakes is a tire shop in Rock Hill off Celanese Road, beside Starbucks, that just open the doors of its garage.

Mavis, who has 850 stores nationally and 29 in South Carolina, offers a variety of car services from tire installation to suspension repair.

Stop by throughout the day and those there will inspect your vehicle tires and perform a free tire pressure check.

