Rock Hill Man Sentenced to 13 Years in Prison on Drug Trafficking Charges

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Hardy Lanier, 44, was sentenced to 13 years in prison on charges of trafficking Methamphetamine. The sentence was a negotiated plea deal between Lanier’s defense team and the Solicitor’s Office.

The Wedgewood community where Lanier lived on Cavendale Drive was described by neighbors as “upscale,” and Lanier himself as a kind businessman. But as court testimony showed, police were watching Cavendale Drive and, in August of 2018, they obtained search warrants for Lanier’s home. Assistant 16th Circuit Solicitor Aaron Hayes says officers found guns, electronic devices, and more than 100 grams of Methamphetamine.

“The largest stash of Methamphetamine was located in this defendant’s master bedroom closet in a safe,” said Hayes in court, “The Methamphetamine from the safe alone was over 123 grams.”

Lanier was charged with trafficking the drug. However, Lanier’s attorney, Leland Greeley, said Lanier was not a drug dealer, but an addict.

“He was not making his money as a drug dealer. He was not doing it to be a drug dealer,” said Greeley, “He used an incredible amount of this drug on a daily basis, and did it for a long time.”

In December of 2018, after Lenier was released on bond, officers obtained a second search warrant. Hayes says after police found more Methamphetamine, Lenier’s bond was revoked. He’s been in jail since, and will get credit for the 360 days he has already served.

Lanier’s attorney says Lanier looks forward to the day he can be free from jail and free from his addiction.