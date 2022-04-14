Rock Hill Man Gets Van Donation Just in Time to Attend Easter Service

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One Rock Hill man who loves going to church, sometimes can’t because of a health condition that makes it hard for him to get around.

but on this Thursday, that changed.

Thanks to the nonprofit, All Things Possible Medical Fundraising, this man can now go anywhere he wants with a specialized van for him just in time for Easter Sunday.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil taking us to a surprise on wheels.

Lisa Sexton with All Things Possible Medical Fundraising says they are in need of donations, adding this year has been tough with the state of the economy and inflation., There are plenty of ways to get involved including an upcoming golf tournament.

To learn more, visit: https://www.allthingspossible.org/