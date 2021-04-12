Rock Hill Leaders and Communities Coming Together, Committed to Ending Violence

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill’s community is continuing to heal after the Marshall Road shootings that claimed the lives of 6 people, including the Lesslie Family — and more violent acts from earlier this year. Community leaders are speaking out saying, it’s time to take action.

Community leaders speaking out about several tragic events impacting our area, just four months into the year.

Apostle Dr. Norma Gray, President of the Rock Hill Branch of the NAACP, says, “What’s happened in Rock Hill as it relates to gun violence is of great concern to me….We’ve already surpassed the total murder since last year, and it’s increasing and I don’t see an end to it yet.”

The NAACP of Rock Hill is planning a rally to spread the message of violence prevention. Dentis Shaw, has made providing support his personal mission, founding the Honor Band Vision. Shaw travels the nation helping grieving communities. He stopped at Sunday night’s vigil to provide comfort for the Lesslie family and the community.

“It’s a vision in a message to say that healing starts when you forgive — and I was so happy to hear about the family of the doctor and his wife and the two children, that they were Christians and that’s what we do is Christians were supposed to forgive.”

NAACP leaders say it will take a community effort to truly make a change.

“We’re tired of hurting for the devastation that affects not only the families that are affected but the community that is affected,” says Dr. Gray.

In the video above, CN2’s Rachel Richardson with a look at how activist are trying to prevent violence and help heal as a community.