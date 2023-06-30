Rock Hill hopes new parking rates will keep towing to a minimum

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Some say paying to park is not always the most convenient option but it sure beats spending hundreds on getting your car back after it’s been towed for illegal parking.

That’s a reality for one woman and a headache the City of Rock Hill is hoping to help drivers avoid with some new updates to it’s parking rates for the parking decks located in the University Center.

CN2’s Zane Cina searching for a spot in one of those parking decks after receiving a complaint on the areas tow truck problem.